One dead, 16 injured in lightning in Kolkata's Victoria Memorial grounds 

KOLKATA: One person was killed and 16 others, including four Bangladeshi nationals, were injured on Friday after lightning struck them amid heavy rain inside the sprawling premises of the Victoria Memorial here, a state disaster management official said.

The deceased has been identified as Subir Pal (34), who was on a visit to the iconic monument accompanied by his wife and daughter when the mishap occurred, he said.

Pal was declared brought-dead when he was taken to the nearby state-run SSKM Hospital.

"His wife, two-year-old daughter and 14 others are being treated at the hospital," the official said.

Of the 14 persons, one has received serious injuries, while the rest are being given preliminary treatment, he said.

The Met Department on Friday forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning in south Bengal till Sunday.

The weatherman said Kolkata is also likely to be lashed by torrential rain for the next two days.

The metropolis received 99 mm rainfall between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on Friday, the Met Office said.