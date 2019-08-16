Home Nation

‘Patriotism doesn’t mean no freedom to dissent’: Former diplomat Dnyaneshwar Mulay

The Sahitya Akademi, on the occasion of Independence Day organised a symposium on the theme of ‘India - Independence and After’ in the national capital.

Published: 16th August 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sahitya Akademi, on the occasion of Independence Day organised a symposium on the theme of ‘India - Independence and After’ in the national capital.

Former diplomat Dnyaneshwar Mulay, one of the speakers at the symposium remarked that patriotism does not mean that there should be homogeneity in thoughts but rather there should be differences for which people should respect one another. 

Mulay, urged on the need for the intelligentsia to reach the grassroots for overall holistic development.  

At the event, veteran writer K Satchidanandan spoke against the ‘othering’ of some communities in the current times, the denial of freedom to dissent, ‘distortion of history’ and development by disadvantaging the marginalised.  

On democracy, Ved Pratap Vaidik who describes himself as a journalist and political analyst said that he was not of the view that the nation’s democracy was in danger in the current times. 

Drawing from the government’s scrapping of Article 370 and calling it a ‘bold step’, he said there should similarly be a step to grant intellectual and cultural freedom to the country. Citing that he was not against foreign languages, he said he was against the hegemony of English as a language. 

Famed Kathak artist Shovana Narayan said there was an intermingling of cultures due to globalisation and that people from different parts of the country were also acquainted with literature in the other parts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp