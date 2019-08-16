Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday indicated that it would ease restrictions by this weekend, adding that curbs had been put in place to ensure that there is no violence and consequent loss of lives.

J&K Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam said, “We are especially proud of the fact that there has been not a single instance of loss of life due to the forced restrictions we had to put in place in view of sustained terror threats from within and without. It was a success also due to the cooperation of the people, which is always critical to maintain peace and repel terror.”

He said , “The restrictions would be lifted in a calibrated and planned manner area-wise, beginning this weekend”.

J&K Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam in Srinagar: Schools will be opened after the weekend area by area. Movement of public transport to be made operational. Govt offices are functional from today. Telecom connectivity will be gradually eased and restored in a phased manner. pic.twitter.com/z6k0hj58rV — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

“The curbs had to be put in position due to the strong intelligence about the determined plan of terror organizations like the Lashkar-e-Tayebba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad and others planning strikes in the immediate future and stoked by the statements emanating from the Pakistan leadership. For the same reason, the administration had to take recourse to preventive detentions,” Subrahmanyam said.

The chief secretary said, however, that the administration also ensured that despite the steps there was no shortage of essential services or goods. “Power and water supplies have been normally maintained, while it has been ensured that essential medicines are well stocked,”

Subrahmanyam said, “The administration allowed people to come out last Friday and for Eid with minimum curbs while media restrictions have been lifted by arranging a media centre and providing mediamen with sufficient number of passes.”

He said, the cable TV networks had been functional all through and prolonged relaxations were provided to people on August 10-11, though some restrictions had to be in place on August 14-15 to foil the machinations of determined terror groups. “There has been sustained, systematic attempts from across the border to breach peace,” he added.

J&K Chief Secy, BVR Subrahmanyam:In implementing decision taken last fortnight,cross-border terrorism required Govt to put in place certain preventing steps. Important factor was credible inputs that such organisations were planning to undertake strikes in J&K in immediate future pic.twitter.com/0yISLGhRNI — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

The Chief Secretary said, “The administration ensured that there was no loss of life and serious injuries were avoided despite concerted efforts by radicals, terror groups and Pakistan to stoke violence. “The statements from across the borders make plain their intentions,” he said.

He said, the administration would from today start easing all restrictions on public movement. While government offices have opened and the attendance has been satisfactory, schools would soon open and curbs would be lifted area by area.

He said, already the presence of people on the roads is normal and shopping centres have started opening on a larger scale. “The telecom connections will be restored in phased manner since terror groups have also been using the facility to connect with their cadres and organize strikes,” Subrahmanyam added. He said the restoration of telecommunication networks would start becoming visible by Saturday.

The chief secretary also said 12 districts in Jammu and Kashmir were functioning normally while there was limited restrictions only in five districts.