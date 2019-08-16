Home Nation

Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary

Addressing a press conference, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said there has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on August 5.

Published: 16th August 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.

J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday indicated that it would ease restrictions by this weekend, adding that curbs had been put in place to ensure that there is no violence and consequent loss of lives.

J&K Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam said, “We are especially proud of the fact that there has been not a single instance of loss of life due to the forced restrictions we had to put in place in view of sustained terror threats from within and without. It was a success also due to the cooperation of the people, which is always critical to maintain peace and repel terror.”

He said , “The restrictions would be lifted in a calibrated and planned manner area-wise, beginning this weekend”.

“The curbs had to be put in position due to the strong intelligence about the determined plan of terror organizations like the Lashkar-e-Tayebba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad and others planning strikes in the immediate future and stoked by the statements emanating from the Pakistan leadership. For the same reason, the administration had to take recourse to preventive detentions,” Subrahmanyam said.

The chief secretary said, however, that the administration also ensured that despite the steps there was no shortage of essential services or goods.  “Power and water supplies have been normally maintained, while it has been ensured that essential medicines are well stocked,”

Subrahmanyam said, “The administration allowed people to come out  last Friday and for Eid with minimum curbs while media restrictions have been lifted by arranging a media centre and providing mediamen with sufficient number of passes.”

He said, the cable TV networks had been functional all through and prolonged relaxations were provided to people on August 10-11, though some restrictions had to be in place on August 14-15 to foil the machinations of determined terror groups. “There has been sustained,  systematic attempts from across the border to breach peace,” he added.

The Chief Secretary said, “The administration ensured that there was no loss of life and serious injuries were avoided despite concerted efforts by radicals, terror groups and Pakistan to stoke violence. “The statements from across the borders make plain their intentions,” he said.

He said, the administration would from today start easing all restrictions on public movement. While government offices have opened and the attendance has been satisfactory, schools would soon open and curbs would be lifted area by area.

He said, already the presence of people on the roads is normal and shopping centres have started opening on a  larger scale. “The telecom connections will be restored in phased manner since terror groups have also been using the facility to connect with their cadres and organize strikes,” Subrahmanyam added. He said the restoration of telecommunication networks would start becoming visible by Saturday.

The chief secretary also said 12 districts in Jammu and Kashmir were functioning normally while there was limited restrictions only in five districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 J&K Schools VR Subrahmanyam
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp