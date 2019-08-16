Home Nation

Uniform civil code will be implemented soon, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

The government has brought Triple Talaq Bill and revoked Article 370 in J&K and it is the beginning towards bringing a uniform civil code in the country.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday asserted that uniform civil code will be implemented in the country soon as the government has brought the Triple Talaq Bill and revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The government has brought Triple Talaq Bill and revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a beginning towards bringing a uniform civil code in the country and I think it will be implemented soon," Raut said.

He added, "The Congress and other opposition were accusing the government of not being capable of revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite their objections, the government revoked Article 370 as well as brought Triple Talaq Bill. Now, bringing a uniform civil code has become just a formality in the country."

On August 5, Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 in the state was passed by both Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

