Woman found hanging from tree inside private school in Noida 

The woman's husband and other family members protested outside the school premises on Friday, alleging she was killed and it was not a case of suicide as suspected by police.

By PTI

NOIDA: The body of a woman was found hanging from a tree inside the campus of a private school she worked for as a sanitation worker, police said on Friday.

Basanti, 36, was found hanging from a neem tree inside Delhi Public School campus in Sector 30 on Thursday evening, Circle Officer, Noida 1st, Shwetabh Pandey said.

No suicide note has been found.

"The post mortem report is awaited. Police and forensic teams have probed the area where she was found dead," he said.

Around three dozen people stood outside the school to protest this evening.

According to a police officer, the woman's brother had come to visit her for Raksha Bandhan on Thursday but they argued over some issue and she went out of the residence.

"It is still not clear what the argument was about, and if that prompted her to take the extreme step. That is a matter of investigation," the officer said.

Police said they have not yet received any formal complaint from the woman's family.

The school could not be contacted for comment.

