Woman kills self by jumping in front of metro train in Delhi, services affected

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old married woman from Delhi allegedly killed herself by jumping in front of a metro train at a Yellow Line station on Friday, officials said.

The incident, which delayed the services on the busy corridor for some time, took place at Adarsh Nagar metro station in the morning, according to a senior DMRC official.

The woman, identified as Anita, got hit by the train that was going towards Vishwavidyalaya Station from Jahangirpuri station.

"An SDM inquiry has been ordered," a senior police official said.

The Yellow Line connects Jahangirpuri station in northwest Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

"An information was received by police at at 7:25 am, and on verification it was found that one woman, later identified as Anita and resident of Jahangirpuri, had committed suicide by jumping in front of a running metro train at Adarsh Nagar Metro Station," the senior police official said.

He said Anita was married to Dharmender since 2015 and they have two daughters, aged three -and-a-half years and 8 months.

"The body of the woman was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and parents of the deceased have been informed about the incident.

Further proceedings will be carried out as per the inquiry of the SDM," he added.