4 dead, 19 injured in lightning strikes in West Bengal

Two deaths due to lightning-related incidents were reported from the Kolkata, and an equal number from Purulia district.

Lightning strike

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Four persons were killed and 19 others, including four Bangladesh nationals, were injured on Friday after lightning struck them amid heavy rain in different parts of the city and West Bengal, the state's Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan said.

Two deaths due to lightning-related incidents were reported from the metropolis, and an equal number from Purulia district, he said.

While 16 people were injured because of lightning strikes in Kolkata, Purulia district accounted for three more, the minister added.

One of the deceased has been identified as Subir Pal (34), who was on a visit to the iconic monument along with his wife and two-year-old daughter to celebrate the latter's birthday when lightning struck them, he said.

The incident happened around 3.45 pm when they were waiting outside the south gate of Victoria Memorial, Khan said, adding, Pal was declared brought-dead at the nearby state-run SSKM Hospital.

Aparna Mondal, 52, suffered a cardiac arrest after lightning struck close to her house, he told PTI.

Sixteen others, who were standing under trees near the south gate of the monument were injured due to lightning strike.

"Paul's wife, two-year-old daughter and the rest are being treated at SSKM Hospital," the minister said.

The MeT Department on Friday forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning in south Bengal till Sunday.

The weatherman said Kolkata is also likely to be lashed by torrential rain for the next two days.

The metropolis received 99 mm rainfall between 2.30 PM and 5.30 PM on Friday, the Met Office said.

 

