Bihar MLA Anant Singh booked under UAPA, Arms Act after AK47 recovery from residence

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Don-turned-politician and Independent MLA from Mokama Anant Singh aka self- proclaimed "Chhote-Sarkar" has been booked under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment) Act 2019 by the Barh police in Bihar. The move comes after the recovery of an Ak 47, cartridges and two hand grenade-like objects from his ancestral house at Ladma village on Friday.

Acting on an intelligence input, the Barh police, led by ASP Lipi Singh (who is the daughter of bureaucrat turned politician and JDU Rajya Sabha MP RCP Singh) raided the MLA's house for four hours.

Rural SP of Patna, KK Mishra told the media that ASP Lipi Singh has been made the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case in which Independent MLA and the caretaker of his native double-storeyed house have been named. He said that police are following legal procedures to go ahead in this case and Sunil Ram, the care-taker, has been arrested.

Meanwhile, some senior cops, preferring anonymity, said that arresting the MLA seems unavoidable.

The persons booked under relevant sections of UAPA 2019 can be declared as terrorists and their property can be seized and a ban can be put on their travel. Sources said that NIA would also be contacted for assisting in this case as the recovery of AK 47 and other ammunition amounts to a serious offence tantamount to anti-national activities.

Under this Act, the court prime facie considered the case true based on the evidences shown against the accused. No anticipatory bail is granted by the court to the named accused.

Sources also said that the police has been pressed into action to see whether the AK 47 recovered from Singh's house has any connection with the recent recovery of 22 AK 47s from Munger and other areas by the NIA.

RJD leaders namely Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, MLA Rahul Tewary and others came out to defend the independent MLA Anant Singh and said that speaking out against the state government may land anyone in trouble like Anant Singh.

The MLA speaking to a section of media again accused the Barh police of acting at the behest of a politician out of political vendetta. "I have full trust in the judiciary and will knock the door of court for justice as I have have been falsely implicated in this case", Anant Singh said, adding that he will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh too.

He alleged that the AK 47 which has been recovered, was planted in his house under a well-engineered conspiracy to prevent him from contesting the forthcoming assembly elections from Mokama.

Anant Singh is a four-time MLA - three times from the JD-U and the 4th time as an Independent from Mokama. He was once considered to be close to CM Nitish Kumar.

Recently, the samples of his voice were taken in connection with a viral audio clip in which a person was heard dealing with contracts for the murders of two persons.

The Barh police, as per a police source, has moved to the court for obtaining a non-bailable warrant of arrest against MLA.