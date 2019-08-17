DD news anchor Neelum Sharma passes away

By IANS

NEW DELHI: News anchor Neelum Sharma, who was associated with India's public service broadcaster Doordarshan News for over 20 years, breathed her last on Saturday.

The news of her demise was flashed on the official Twitter account of DD News and, according to reports, she was battling cancer.

"DD News mourns passing away of our dear Colleague Neelum Sharma. A founding anchor with over 20 years of association with DD news, she played a stellar role in many capacities. From 'Badi Charcha' to 'Tejasvini' her path-breaking programmes won accolades including Nari Shakti Award," the tweet read.

Neelum was honoured with Nari Shakti Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind earlier this year. The sudden demise of the journalist has left people in shock. Remembering her, people from all walks of life took to social media to pay condolences.

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: "Shocked to know that Neelum Sharma is no more. Lots of memories from All India Radio and DD. The sober and gracious anchor would be missed by all."

"Just learned of the sad demise of veteran anchor Neelam Sharma who was recently awarded Nari Shakti Award.

"Prayers and condolences from entire Prasar Bharati parivar to her family," Shashi Shekhar, CEO Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan & All India Radio) wrote.