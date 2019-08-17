Home Nation

Differential pricing to be back, stents to get costlier

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is set to remove new-generation stents from the price control list on the grounds that they are technologically advanced. 

Published: 17th August 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly two years after all stents — used during a cardiac intervention called angioplasty — were brought under price-capping, patients could soon have to pay extra for latest generation biodegradable stents.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is set to remove new-generation stents from the price control list on the grounds that they are technologically advanced. 
“The new generation of stents that get dissolved in the body are latest and unless we remove them from the national list of essential medicines, manufacturers will not be interested in making them,” a source in the NPPA said. 

Next week, a high-level meeting consisting of government officials and industry representatives has been called to discuss and finalise the issue.

The move on price-capping had come in February 2017 after the government described India’s market for coronary stents as dogged by “exploitative pricing”. A market analysis by the NPPA had earlier revealed that distributors in the stent supply chain and hospitals made massive profits on each stent, inflating costs to patients.

Following the decision, some MNCs had either withdrawn their latest generation stents from Indian market or decided against introducing them.

Many cardiologists welcomed latest move to introduce a differential pricing for the stents. “Differential pricing of stents will ensure patients have access to high-end stents as per the need,” said a senior member of the Cardiologist Society of India. “The more complex a case, the safer it gets with the latest generations of stents. In conditions such as bifurcation disease, chronic total occlusions or calcified and tortuous vessels, the latest generation stents are easier to deliver.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Differential pricing National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp