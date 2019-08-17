Eyes on Bhupinder Singh Hooda's rally amid split buzz

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With speculations rife about a split in the Haryana Congress, all eyes are on former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s ‘Parivartan Maha Rally’ at home turf Rohtak on Sunday, as no senior party leader, including AICC general secretary in-charge Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad, have been invited for the meeting.

While Hooda has rubbished rumours of him partying ways, a senior Haryana Congress leader said that things have somewhat changed after Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief.

After the BSP-JJP (Jannayak Janata Party) alliance in Haryana, many feel that Hooda will not risk forming a regional party as he was also looking for an alliance to consolidate the Jat vote. The rally is now being seen as an effort to arm-twist the party to remove the Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar, who is close to Rahul Gandhi.

“No senior leaders looking after state affairs in central party office have been invited for the rally but there is a tone down in Hooda’s stand. Earlier, rally posters only had pictures of Hooda’s but now Sonia and Rahul have been included,” said the leader.