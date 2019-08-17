Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh​ sees heavy rains, rivers in spate

While the Kangra town recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 118 mm, it was 115 mm in Dharamsala, 84 mm in Dalhousie and 64 mm in Palampur.

Published: 17th August 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

National Highway (NH) 154 blocked after a tree fell on the highway near Tattal, Nurpur in Kangra district

By IANS

SHIMLA: Hills of Himachal Pradesh continued to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday, causing landslides in some areas and blocking the highways, while all the major rivers and their tributaries were in spate, officials said.

While the Kangra town recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 118 mm, it was 115 mm in Dharamsala, 84 mm in Dalhousie and 64 mm in Palampur. State capital Shimla received 40 mm rain. An official of the local MET office said there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places in the state till Sunday.

Incessant rains have also caused massive landslides on national highways in Shimla, Kinnaur, Mandi and Kullu districts, hampering vehicular traffic. The water level in the major rivers of the state - the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna - which enter the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana has also increased, a government official said.

