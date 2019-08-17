Home Nation

Jaipur diary

Actor Salman Khan celebrated Rakhi with his on-screen mother Bina Kak in Jaipur.

Published: 17th August 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Salman celebrates Rakhi with Bina Kak

Actor Salman Khan celebrated Rakhi with his on-screen mother Bina Kak in Jaipur. Bina has been a former minister from Rajasthan and has a two-decade-old relationship with Salman. It started when she was the tourism minister and Salman got embroiled in the blackbuck hunting case. Beena has played the role of Salman Khan’s mother in many films. She shared some photos on social media with Salman and tied a rakhi on him. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “Rakhi celebrations at home in Jaipur. Blissful having my brother like son at home ..shooting Dabangg”.  Salman is currently in Jaipur for the shooting of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. Salman is now busy shooting for Dabangg 3.

Kanchan makes Jaipur proud 
Kanchan Khatana has made Jaipur proud by winning the title of Miss Rajasthan 2019. Kanchan also won the Miss Personality title. Twenty-eight girls took part in the finale of Miss Rajasthan held at Birla Auditorium. Kanchan impressed the judges with her beauty and fashion statement. The first and second runners-up were Aruna Beniwal and Mansi Benada respectively. Aruna also won Miss Talented and Mansi Miss Sparkling Smile title. All three will now be preparing for Femina Miss India contest. After Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Miss India title this year, young girls in the state are excited to showcase their talent.

Christy is Jaipur’s swimming pride
Jaipur’s Joan Christi Verky has created a new record at the state level senior swimming championship. In the 50-meter freestyle, Cristy broke Srishti Tandon’s record set up in 2007. 
She is a student of Jaipur’s St. Xavier School. Christy, who is 12 years old, finished the race in 30.31 seconds. The championship, held in Kota, saw Cristy win four golds and eight medals in all. Along 
with 50-meter freestyle, she also created a record in the 4×50 metre mixed freestyle relay. Christy has been selected for the senior national swimming championships in Bhopal. 

Vasundhara Raje remembers ‘Dada’
Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje got emotional on the festival of Raksha Bandhan remembering her brother, late Madhavrao Scindia. In a sentimental message, Raje tweeted that tying a rakhi to Madhav was one of the happiest moments in her life and that he will always be missed. “Memory of every moment spent with Dada Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Ji on Rakshabandhan makes my eyes wet. He always loved me unparalleled. Tying a rakhi on your wrist is one of the happiest moments of my life. Dada, you are missed.” Madhavrao Scindia died in a plane crash on the outskirts of Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on September 30, 2001.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp