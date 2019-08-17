Jaipur diary

By Express News Service

Salman celebrates Rakhi with Bina Kak

Actor Salman Khan celebrated Rakhi with his on-screen mother Bina Kak in Jaipur. Bina has been a former minister from Rajasthan and has a two-decade-old relationship with Salman. It started when she was the tourism minister and Salman got embroiled in the blackbuck hunting case. Beena has played the role of Salman Khan’s mother in many films. She shared some photos on social media with Salman and tied a rakhi on him. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “Rakhi celebrations at home in Jaipur. Blissful having my brother like son at home ..shooting Dabangg”. Salman is currently in Jaipur for the shooting of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. Salman is now busy shooting for Dabangg 3.

Kanchan makes Jaipur proud

Kanchan Khatana has made Jaipur proud by winning the title of Miss Rajasthan 2019. Kanchan also won the Miss Personality title. Twenty-eight girls took part in the finale of Miss Rajasthan held at Birla Auditorium. Kanchan impressed the judges with her beauty and fashion statement. The first and second runners-up were Aruna Beniwal and Mansi Benada respectively. Aruna also won Miss Talented and Mansi Miss Sparkling Smile title. All three will now be preparing for Femina Miss India contest. After Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Miss India title this year, young girls in the state are excited to showcase their talent.

Christy is Jaipur’s swimming pride

Jaipur’s Joan Christi Verky has created a new record at the state level senior swimming championship. In the 50-meter freestyle, Cristy broke Srishti Tandon’s record set up in 2007.

She is a student of Jaipur’s St. Xavier School. Christy, who is 12 years old, finished the race in 30.31 seconds. The championship, held in Kota, saw Cristy win four golds and eight medals in all. Along

with 50-meter freestyle, she also created a record in the 4×50 metre mixed freestyle relay. Christy has been selected for the senior national swimming championships in Bhopal.

Vasundhara Raje remembers ‘Dada’

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje got emotional on the festival of Raksha Bandhan remembering her brother, late Madhavrao Scindia. In a sentimental message, Raje tweeted that tying a rakhi to Madhav was one of the happiest moments in her life and that he will always be missed. “Memory of every moment spent with Dada Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Ji on Rakshabandhan makes my eyes wet. He always loved me unparalleled. Tying a rakhi on your wrist is one of the happiest moments of my life. Dada, you are missed.” Madhavrao Scindia died in a plane crash on the outskirts of Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on September 30, 2001.