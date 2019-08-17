Home Nation

Kolkata: Speeding Jaguar hits Mercedes, police outpost, killing two Bangladeshi pedestrians

The owner of the Jaguar, who fled, was identified to be Arsalan Parvez, the 22-year-old son of the owner of the restaurant chain Arsalan.

By Online Desk

KOLKATA: Two Bangladeshi nationals were killed when a city police kiosk at Loudon Street under Shakespeare Sarani police station collapsed on them after a Mercedes Benz, upon being hit by a Jaguar passenger vehicle, rammed into it, here.

The incident occured at around 1.50 am on Saturday near the crossing of the Shakespeare Sarani and Loudon Street, said a Kolkata Police official.

The deceased were identified as Kazi Mohammed Mainul Alam (36), Tania Alam (28) and Farhana Rehana (33).

According to media reports, the couple Kazi and Tania had come from Dhaka to Kolkata for medical treatment. They had taken shelter at the traffic police kiosk with their friend as it was raining heavily. The speeding Jaguar driver rammed into a Mercedes sedan, before they both crashed into the police outpost.

The couple was declared brought dead by the state-run SSKM Hospital, where they were rushed, the police said adding that their injured friend is being treated there.

The Jaguar, which triggered the series of collisions, was running at a speed of over 100 kms/hr on the wet road, sources said.

The owner of the Jaguar abandoned the car and fled. He was identified to be Arsalan Parvez, the 22-year-old son of the owner of the restaurant chain Arsalan, as per a Mumbai Mirror report.

It was not immediately known if the passengers inside the two cars sustained an injury.

Both the vehicles were damaged and were lying at the site of the accident.

"Both the vehicles have been taken into custody by Shakespeare Sarani police station. We are checking the CCTV footages to get the entire picture of the accident and the person who fled has been identified and arrested," police said.

Rains lead to more accidents in city

Locals wade through flooded roads in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

Eight persons were injured in two other road accidents on Saturday in different parts of the city, which is being lashed by heavy monsoon rains.

A motorcyclist and a person riding pillion were injured when the two-wheeler skidded on Eastern Metropolitan bypass near Captain Fishery at around 1.40 am, police said.

Six occupants of a four-wheeler were injured when the vehicle's driver lost control over it while crossing the Maa flyover and it fell on its side at around 5.45 am.

(With inputs from PTI, UNI)

