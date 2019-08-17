Home Nation

Mizos across the world are 'messengers of peace', government to showcase unity: Tourism Minister

On March 1, 1966, the MNF had declared independence and after 20 years of an armed struggle, the Mizo Peace Accord was signed on June 30, 1986.

Published: 17th August 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

zoramthanga

Mizo National Front leader Zoramthanga. (Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizoram achieved statehood and the resultant peace after two decades of a bloody insurgency movement. Now, it will showcase “peace” to the world.

The state’s Mizo National Front (MNF) government has taken a decision to organise “unity festivals” across the world to showcase peace, integrate Mizos living across the world and promote tourism. 

To begin with, the state government has earmarked Rs 1 crore for the purpose. The state’s Tourism Minister Robert Romawia said the government was looking for sponsors. 

“We are committed to showcase peace to the world. Mizoram was once a disturbed region but following the signing of the Mizo Peace Accord, it is now the most peaceful state of the country,” Romawia said.

Describing the Mizos living across the world as “messengers” of peace, he said the Mizoram government would make them the ambassadors of peace.

“To ensure cultural and emotional integration of the Mizos who are scattered all over, the state government has earmarked a certain amount for the festivals. It is high time we strengthened the ties and cooperation. By organizing the festivals, we will also try to attract tourists,” the minister explained. 

In the closely-knit Mizo society, Christians account for 87 per cent of the near 11 lakh population as per the 2011 census. The land-locked state is the third highest literate in the country after Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Mizoram attained statehood in 1987 but the Mizos had to shed blood to achieve it. On March 1, 1966, the MNF had declared independence and after 20 years of an armed struggle, the Mizo Peace Accord was signed on June 30, 1986 which had paved the way for statehood.

Incumbent Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, can be aptly described as a peace ambassador. He is a former insurgent leader-turned-politician.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mizoram Mizo National Front Mizo Peace Accord
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp