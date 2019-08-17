Mizos across the world are 'messengers of peace', government to showcase unity: Tourism Minister

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizoram achieved statehood and the resultant peace after two decades of a bloody insurgency movement. Now, it will showcase “peace” to the world.

The state’s Mizo National Front (MNF) government has taken a decision to organise “unity festivals” across the world to showcase peace, integrate Mizos living across the world and promote tourism.

To begin with, the state government has earmarked Rs 1 crore for the purpose. The state’s Tourism Minister Robert Romawia said the government was looking for sponsors.

“We are committed to showcase peace to the world. Mizoram was once a disturbed region but following the signing of the Mizo Peace Accord, it is now the most peaceful state of the country,” Romawia said.

Describing the Mizos living across the world as “messengers” of peace, he said the Mizoram government would make them the ambassadors of peace.

“To ensure cultural and emotional integration of the Mizos who are scattered all over, the state government has earmarked a certain amount for the festivals. It is high time we strengthened the ties and cooperation. By organizing the festivals, we will also try to attract tourists,” the minister explained.

In the closely-knit Mizo society, Christians account for 87 per cent of the near 11 lakh population as per the 2011 census. The land-locked state is the third highest literate in the country after Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Mizoram attained statehood in 1987 but the Mizos had to shed blood to achieve it. On March 1, 1966, the MNF had declared independence and after 20 years of an armed struggle, the Mizo Peace Accord was signed on June 30, 1986 which had paved the way for statehood.

Incumbent Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, can be aptly described as a peace ambassador. He is a former insurgent leader-turned-politician.

