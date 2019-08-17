Home Nation

Srinagar receives fresh stocks of essential supplies

Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor KK Sharma said that adequate stocks of all the essential supplies are available throughout the Kashmir division.

Published: 17th August 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019.

A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Amidst restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in wake of the abrogation of its special status, Srinagar city on Friday received fresh stocks of essential supplies, said the officials.

Tankers with petrol and diesel, truckloads of food grains, sheep, poultry and vegetables were extended to the valley by the district administration.

The administration said that this is an addition to the stocks already available in the district.

ALSO READ: 17 phone exchanges restored, curbs lifted from 35 police stations in Jammu and Kashmir

They further urged the general public not to panic-shop.

Earlier in the day, Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor KK Sharma said that adequate stocks of all the essential supplies are available throughout the Kashmir division and the government is taking all measures to ensure their delivery to the people.

Earlier this month, Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.

The phone lines and internet services are suspended in the valley since the revocation of its special status. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar Article 370
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp