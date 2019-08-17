UNSC’s Kashmir meet a grave failure of Centre: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling it a grave strategic failure of the government, the Congress on Friday said the Centre failed to register any protest on the UNSC discussing Kashmir as there is no such thing as “closed-door” in internationalisation of such issue.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral inalienable, untouchable part of India and no other body, group, organisation individual can assert to the contrary as far as India is concerned, it added.

“This is a non-negotiable issue, a non-discussable issue as far India is concerned. This, as you know, has been position as a bedrock pillar of Indian foreign policy for decades. J&K is not even bilateral, it is internal to India and here far from internal, far from bilateral, we are jumping to internationalisation,” said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Under the very nose of the Modi government, Singhvi said, China has the guts to approach the UN which is having a meeting organised at the behest of Pakistan. “Is this not a strategic failure for India apart from being a diplomatic faux-pas of the highest proportion? Why such a meeting should be held at all in the UN? I implore, I beseech the Hon’ble Prime Minister not to remain silent. I implore him to move all our friends, anyone in the UN Security Council to have this meeting cancelled.”

Expressing deep concerns over developments, Singhvi rued that the matter is not open for discussion, forget the merits of the issue.