128 heads of cattle seized in West Bengal, 13 smugglers held

By IANS

KOLKATA: Border Security Force personnel seized 128 heads of cattle, being smuggled across to Bangladesh, and arrested 13 people in raids in various border areas in West Bengal on Saturday night and early Sunday, a BSF official said.

Troopers from border outpost Harudanga in Murshidabad rescued 51 heads of cattle, while troopers from the Sovapur outpost in Malda seized 32 heads of cattle and arrested six smugglers, including three Bangladeshi nationals.

In North 24 Parganas district's Kajuli, seven smugglers were arrested and six heads of cattle seized, while 39 more heads of cattle were seized from various border areas of south Bengal districts.