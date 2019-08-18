Home Nation

All India Radio broadcasts PM Modi's entire Independence Day speech in 15 foreign languages

In the previous years, the foreign language services of ESD of AIR carried only the highlights of the speech made by the Prime Minister.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day in New Delhi Thursday August 15 2019 (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Radio for the first time translated and broadcast the entire Independence Day speech of PM Narendra Modi in 15 foreign languages through its External Services Division (ESD), officials said on Sunday.

"For the first time, Prasar Bharati, through the external services of AIR, has translated and broadcast the entire speech of PM from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day," Director ESD Amlan Mazumdar said.

The speech was also made available on the website in Japanese, German and Spanish.

The 15 foreign languages in which ESD makes its broadcasts are Arabic, Baluchi, Burmese, Chinese, Dari, French, Indonesian, Persian, Pushtu, Russian, Sinhala, Swahili, Thai, Tibetan and English (General Overseas Service).

This initiative will help in taking India's message to foreign audiences in a more effective manner, AIR DG F Sheheryar said.

It was at the initiative of Prasar Bharati CEO Sashi Shekhar Vempati, that this year ESD made the broadcast of the entire speech, Mazumdar said.

Prasar Bharati and External Services of AIR also plan to translate and broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' by the Prime Minister in foreign languages beginning with the episode to be aired in August 2019, he said.

All these shall be additionally made available through digital platforms as part of Prasar Bharati's efforts to bolster the global image of India, he added.

