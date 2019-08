By Express News Service

PATNA: The official website of Bihar Education Department was hacked by unknown hackers on Sunday when lines like "we Love Pakistan" got uploaded on the website.

The officials of the department went into a tizzy the moment the site was hacked. However, no official statement has been issued so far.

Despite hackers posting objectionable statements and foul language, the site is still not restored.

None of the officials from the education department could be reached for a comment.