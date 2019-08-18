Home Nation

Botched up cataract surgeries: Number of victims climbs to 13

In a ray of hope for the patients, noted eye surgeon from Chennai Dr Rajiv Raman has said some of them might get their vision restored to a great extent after treatment.

Published: 18th August 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Elderly couple Kailash Das and Kala Bai are among the 11 patients who have complained of losing their vision in their left eyes after undergoing cataract surgeries at the hospital in Indore on 8 August 2019. (Photos | Special Arrangement)

Elderly couple Kailash Das and Kala Bai are among the patients who have complained of losing their vision in their left eyes after undergoing cataract surgeries at the hospital in Indore. (Photos | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

INDORE: The number of victims of botched up cataract surgeries in Madhya Pradesh's Indore who have lost vision in the affected eye due to a bacterial infection has risen to 13 with two fresh cases surfacing on Sunday.

In a ray of hope for the patients, noted eye surgeon from Chennai Dr Rajiv Raman has said some of them might get their vision restored to a great extent after treatment.

Dr Raman has examined the patients on request of the state government.

Thirteen patients had undergone surgeries under the National Programme for Control of Blindness at the city-based Netra Chikitsalay, a private hospital.

Earlier, eleven persons had complained to have lost vision in the eye for which surgery was conducted.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to shift three patients in serious condition to Chennai for better treatment.

The two cases that surfaced on Sunday are that of Munni Bai Raghuvanshi (60) and Radha Yadav (45), according to their relatives and officials.

Local resident Shubham Raghuvanshi has told reporters that his maternal grandmother Munni Bai Raghuvanshi (60) underwent cataract surgery on August 5 at the Netra Chikitsalay (hospital).

"After the surgery, my grandmother completely lost the vision in the operated eye," he claimed.

Ajay Yadav, a resident of Palda area, said his sister Radha Yadav (45) had undergone the surgery on August 5.

"The doctors at the hospital kept telling us that everything would be alright within four to five days, but later we were told about pus formation in Radha's eye. She is now unable to see with the operated eye," he claimed.

Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia told PTI that Dr Raman has examined all the 13 patients, including the two women, at a hospital in the city.

Dr Raman said, "There has been a serious infection of pseudomonas bacteria in the affected eyes of the patients.

Prima facie, it is suspected that the infection was caused by some fluid or liquid substance. The exact cause will be known after medical investigation".

"It is expected that some of these patients might get their vision back in the affected eye to a great extent after treatment," he said.

Officials said they have decided to send three of the 13 patients who are in serious condition to a hospital in Chennai.

"While four (of the 13) patients underwent immediate surgery for their infected eye, others are being closely monitored by doctors," they said.

Meanwhile, Dr TS Hora, the district in-charge of the National Programme for Control of Blindness, has been suspended for alleged negligence in the matter.

District authorities have recorded the statements of 11 patients who are admitted to Choitharam Hospital.

Public Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat visited the hospital and assured best treatment for the patients.

He had said on Saturday that a seven-member committee headed by Indore Divisional Commissioner will probe the incident.

Indore Netra Chikitsalay director Dr Sudhir Mahasabda had said that nobody could be blamed for the "unfortunate accident", and that inquiry was underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cataract
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp