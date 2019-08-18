Home Nation

Deadly Chinese kite flying strings on sale despite ban

The NGT in 2016 had put a ban on Chinese-origin 'manja' which is coated with tiny pieces of glass that often cause fatal cuts.

Published: 18th August 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Manja

Manja (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The sale of Chinese kite flying thread, coated with glass or abrasives, is banned in the national capital but the dangerous cord continues to be available freely under the counters in neighbourhood stores.

At least 17 incidents of people getting injured with these threads ('manja') were reported on August 15 when the kite flying activities peak on Independence Day.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2016 had put a ban on Chinese-origin 'manja' which is coated with tiny pieces of glass that often cause fatal cuts.

The court only allowed the use of cotton threads or any natural fibre that is free from metallic or glass components. The Chinese 'manja' is made of nylon or synthetic thread treated with glass and metal to make it sharper.

Unlike the cotton thread, it does not break on impact but cuts through the skin. These strings are also heavy conductors of electricity.

Any violation of the ban attracts a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh or both.

Some Delhi Police officials claim that the 'manja' is still being sold in many areas such as Patel Nagar, Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Mayapuri, Shadipur, Tilak Nagar, Narela, Alipur, Mundka, Bawana, Kanjhawala, Kiradi, Begampur, Prem Nagar, Mangolpuri and Sultanpuri.

These threads mostly come from Western Uttar Pradesh cities like Bareilly where they are not banned.

On August 15, 17 cases were reported in the national capital, including one where an engineer died, while the others received severe deep cuts.

The police said they raided at least 17 shops on Thursday and booked them for selling the banned item.

Not just humans, but People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) received 1,000 calls of injuries to birds due to kite strings on Thursday. Their wings were cut. In many cases, wings got completed separated.

One of the officials included in the policy-making at PETA, which was part of the committee formed by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor in 2016 to look at imposing a ban on 'manja' said: "Banning manja in one state is no solution. It has to be done across the country because manufacturing is done in Bareilly and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. There must be a tight vigil on Delhi borders through the year."

Even power discoms have reported outages due to kite thread. A BSES spokesperson said: "People should enjoy kite flying, but they should do it responsibly. We advise residents not to fly kites near electricity installations, including overhead cables, and certainly avoid using metal or metal-coated 'manja'."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese kite Chinese kite strings ban
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp