Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on extracorporeal life support at AIIMS

By Online Desk

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) support, in critical stage at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Cardio-Neuro Centre, Delhi.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the hospital on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Arun Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term.

He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election presumably because of his ill-health.

He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

(With agency inputs)