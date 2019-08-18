Home Nation

Lt Col MS Dhoni ends stint with Territorial Army after two weeks

Dhoni was deployed in the Kashmir Valley as part of the Victor Force and took the duties of patrolling,  guard and post duty.

Published: 18th August 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India captain MS Dhoni's spell with his Territorial Army unit has ended. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is now in New Delhi with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

Dhoni had taken a break from cricket following the conclusion of India's campaign in the 2019 World Cup that was held in England and in that period, he joined the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu for a two-week stint.

The 37-year-old, who holds an honorary title of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, completed his stint on August 15.

Dhoni was deployed in the Kashmir Valley as part of the Victor Force and took the duties of patrolling,  guard and post duty. He was later in Ladakh on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day and images of him playing cricket with the kids there was all over the social media.

Rishabh Pant stood behind the stumps for India in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against West Indies. Dhoni is next expected to appear in Indian colours when they host South Africa for a three-match T20I series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni Territorial Army MS Dhoni army stint MS Dhoni Territorial Army 106 TA Battalion MS Dhoni Kashmir
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp