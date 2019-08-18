Home Nation

Maharashtra polls: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to hold interviews for ticket aspirants

The interviews will be held between August 19-21 for aspirants from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, it said.

Prakash Ambedkar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the Maharashtra Assembly polls nearing, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will conduct interviews of aspiring candidates here next week, the outfit said in a statement on Saturday.

The VBA's parliamentary committee members Annarao Patil, Ashok Sonone, Rekha Thakur and Kisan Chavan will interview the aspirants, the statement added.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are due in September-October.

On August 19, Mumbai aspirants will be interviewed, followed by those from Thane on August 20, with the rest on August 21 in Dadar's Ambedkar Bhavan, the VBA said.

The Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA has not announced the number of Assembly seats it will contest.

The VBA contested all 48 LS seats in the state, with its constituent AIMIM winning the Aurangabad seat.

