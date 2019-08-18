Make buses friendly for disabled: Centre in advisory to states

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has drafted an advisory for states urging them to make public transport disabled-friendly.

As a part of the Accessible India campaign, the ministry has asked states to make at least 25% of their bus fleet and private passenger vehicles more accessible for the disabled.

“Once this campaign is adopted by states, it will become easier for disabled people to travel,” a ministry official said.

The advisory also asks states to explore the feasibility of retro-fitment

of buses and take immediate steps for the same, including innovative solutions such as providing wooden or metallic planks to provide easy access to passengers who use wheelchairs.

The move was welcomed by the disabled. Akash Pandey, a 29-year-old software engineer who is a polio survivor, said: “I travel during peak hours twice a day. It is difficult in crowded buses. If this is strictly implemented, things would become a lot easier for people like me.”



Advisory:

25% of govt owned public transport vehicles, as well as all the private passenger vehicles, should be made fully accessible to disabled persons.

Immediate actions to be taken to make all bus stops/ terminals/ports accessible for the use of Persons with Disabitities.

Take steps for retro-fitment of buses including wooden or metallic plank to provide easy access to the disabled

Union government Guidelines: