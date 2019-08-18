Mentally unwell woman kills son, daughter in MP's Shahdol

By PTI

MADHYA PRADESH: A 35-year-old tribal woman allegedly killed her two children in Sohagpur town of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Sunday.

The woman's husband told police she was undergoing treatment for a mental ailment, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police BD Pandey said, "Accused Guddan's husband Ramprasad Baiga has told us that he had gone to a nearby river in the morning.

When he returned, he found his son Rahul (5) and daughter Kajal (7) in a pool of blood outside the house."

"He said Guddan had locked herself in a room in the house. He called the police who then arrested the woman. We have recovered the axe with which she killed the two children.

She was undergoing treatment for some mental illness, her husband has told police," Pandey informed.