Nehru's 'wrong' policies delayed Goa's liberation, says ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Goa was liberated in 1961 by the Indian armed forces after 451 years of Portuguese rule.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru's "wrong" policies not only led to prolonging of the vexed Jammu and Kashmir problem, but also delayed the liberation of Goa from Portuguese yoke, BJP national Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Sunday.

Chouhan, who is in Goa to address the party workers as part of BJP's pan-India membership drive, also said that the abrogation of Article 370 will eradicate both terrorism and poverty from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Because of Congress and Nehru's leadership, the Portuguese continued their rule in Goa for so many years," Chouhan told the media at the BJP's state headquarters here.

"Such circumstances arise because of wrong priorities. I believe that the manner in which Goa has progressed, Jammu and Kashmir too will develop. Terrorism will be eradicated along with poverty," the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Goa was liberated in 1961 by the Indian armed forces after 451 years of Portuguese rule.

Chouhan further blamed Nehru's "fondness" for former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Shaikh Abdullah, which he claimed led to the adoption of policies which were unfavourable to India.

"I am surprised at Nehru's perspective sometimes. When Pakistani nomads attacked India and Indian forces bravely drove away the Pakistani forces, a one-sided truce was announced. The matter was taken to the United Nations," Chouhan said.

"Because of the one sided truce, PoK has been created. Had Nehru waited for some time, all of Kashmir would have been with India. It was Nehru's historic failure," Chouhan said.

