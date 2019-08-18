Police in West Bengal​ resort to baton charge to disperse para teachers on hunger strike

By ANI

KALYANI/NADIA (WEST BENGAL): Several people were injured after West Bengal police resorted to baton charge to disperse para teachers who were on a hunger strike near Kalyani bus terminus and Kalyani rail station in Nadia district on Saturday evening.

The para teachers had gathered from different districts to protest against the state government, demanding salary hike and upgradation of their status as permanent teachers.

As police failed to convince protestors to withdraw the hunger strike, they resorted to baton charge, leaving many agitators injured including journalists who were present there to cover the incident.