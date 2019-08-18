Home Nation

Punjab government extends health cover to 4,500 journalists

Punjab will bear the entire premium under the scheme and nearly 400 private hospitals have been empanelled.

Published: 18th August 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Sunday announced to bring over 4,500 journalists into the ambit of its universal health insurance scheme, Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana.

All journalists accredited to the state or holding yellow cards will be eligible to be covered under the scheme, an official spokesperson told IANS.

The state will bear the entire premium under the scheme and nearly 400 private hospitals have been empanelled.

Beneficiaries are provided secondary and tertiary care treatment under the scheme, for which all public hospitals above the Community Health Centre level are also empanelled to provide secondary and tertiary care treatment.

The state government had decided a few months ago to extend the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme to provide cashless health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

While the cost of the premium for 14.86 lakh families covered under PMJAY is being borne by the Centre and the state in the 60:40 ratio, for the rest of the beneficiaries including the journalists, the state will bear the entire cost of the premium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab government Punjab Punjab journalists
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp