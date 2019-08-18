Home Nation

Restrictions reimposed in parts of Srinagar after incidents of violence

Restrictions were reimposed in certain areas which witnessed trouble on Saturday after the curbs were eased in several areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley, the officials said.

Published: 18th August 2019 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard at a check-point during curfew like restrictions on the 13th consecutive day following the abrogation of the provisions Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar Saturday August 17 2019. | PTI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Restrictions were tightened in some parts of the city on Sunday following incidents of violence a day earlier, even as the first batch of Haj pilgrims returned to Kashmir from Saudi Arabia, officials said.

They added restrictions continued in many parts of the Valley for the 14th day on Sunday.

Restrictions were reimposed in certain areas which witnessed trouble on Saturday after the curbs were eased in several areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley, the officials said.

They said protests took place at around a dozen places in which several protesters were injured.

However, the exact number of injuries was not available, they added.

The officials said the flights carrying around 300 pilgrims landed at the Srinagar airport in the morning.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth movement of pilgrims to their respective destinations, they said.

"Only one family member is allowed at the airport to receive the Hajis. A fleet of the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses has been deployed to facilitate the movement of Hajis and their relatives with the coordination of all district administrations," the officials said.

The security forces, they said, have been directed to allow passage of pilgrims and their relatives, who have already been issued passes, through the areas where restrictions are in place.

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal had on Saturday said the restrictions were eased in 35 police station areas of the valley.

However, several places witnessed clashes between groups of youth and security forces, leading to the reimposition of the curbs.

On Saturday evening, Kansal said protests took place at six places in the valley in which eight persons suffered injuries.

Landline telephone services have been restored in several areas of the city as the process to bring more areas on the telecom map was going on, the officials said.

Some private vehicles were seen plying in the civil lines areas of the city and the other district headquarters of the valley, they said.

Some shops were also open in those areas, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Security Situations
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp