RPF constable in Jharkhand opens fire with his Carbine, kills three of a family

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan allegedly opened fire indiscriminately after entering the house, killing three of the family while two others were seriously injured at Gandhi Nagar Railway Colony in Ramgarh.

Though police suspect personal enmity, family members claimed that the RPF constable Pawan Singh opened fire after the family denied milk to him citing earlier dues.

Those who got killed in the firing are Ashok Ram (56), his wife Lalwati Devi, (52), daughter Meena Devi (30), while another daughter Priyanka Kumari and son Bittu are still struggling for survival.

“Prima facie it appears to be a result of personal enmity, where RPF Constable Pawan Singh allegedly opened fire on the family members,” said Ramgarh SP Prabhat Kumar. The matter is still under investigation, only after which we will be able to say something in this regard, he added.

Family members who survived said that the RFP Jawan entered their house at around 8 pm on Saturday and suddenly opened fire on them without uttering a single word.

“He entered the house and started firing all of a sudden and escaped. My father, mother and a sister got killed while brother and a sister got injured in the incident,” said daughter Priyanka.

She said that her father was used to sell milk and the accused used to purchase milk from him, but never paid for it on time due to which Ram stopped giving milk to him about a month ago.

She suspected that the RPF jawan killed the family as he was denied milk by the family.

Ashok Ram worked as a ported at Bhurkunda Station while his wife worked as a fourth-grade employee in the office of Deputy Commissioner.