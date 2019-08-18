Home Nation

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits ailing Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

The former Finance and Defence Minister was admitted in the hospital here on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness.

Published: 18th August 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to inquire about the health condition of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

The 66-year-old was admitted in the hospital here on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness. Leaders from several political parties have visited the former Union minister at AIIMS.

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan and Ashwini Choubey, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had gone to the hospital to check about the condition of the BJP leader.

Soon after Jaitley was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had paid a visit to the hospital.

In a late-night statement on August 9, AIIMS had said Jaitley is undergoing treatment under the supervision of a multi-disciplinary team of doctors. Since then, the hospital has not issued any bulletin on his health.

