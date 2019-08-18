Home Nation

Stalkers run bike over girl's head in Uttar Pradesh, Lambhua Police refuse FIR

The police refused to lodge an FIR for days and the doctors did not provide treatment to the girl as there was no police record of the incident.

Published: 18th August 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By IANS

SULTANPUR: A group of stalkers accosted a 16-year-old girl returning from her school in Sultanpur and then drove a motorbike over her head and smashed her skull when she raised an alarm.

The police refused to lodge an FIR for days and the doctors did not provide treatment to the girl as there was no police record of the incident. The incident took place on August 8 and the girl, after days of struggle, died on August 14.

On August 8 when the girl was returning from school on her bicycle, she was suddenly accosted by a group of three men on a motorcycle, who started passing lewd remarks at her. The girl raised an alarm, after which the locals gathered at the spot. The men then fled but returned later and began harassing the girl again.

They then pinned the 16-year-old to the ground and drove the motorbike over her head. The girl's grandfather alleged that when he went to the Lambhua police station to register a complaint, the cops refused. A complaint was later lodged on August 11.

Her grandfather said that the KGMU Hospital in Lucknow also refused to look after the girl and the family was forced to take her to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The inspector of Lambhua police station, Sanjay Singh, has been suspended in this connection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lambhua Police Lambhua Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh crime UP crime
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp