Stalkers run bike over girl's head in Uttar Pradesh, Lambhua Police refuse FIR

By IANS

SULTANPUR: A group of stalkers accosted a 16-year-old girl returning from her school in Sultanpur and then drove a motorbike over her head and smashed her skull when she raised an alarm.

The police refused to lodge an FIR for days and the doctors did not provide treatment to the girl as there was no police record of the incident. The incident took place on August 8 and the girl, after days of struggle, died on August 14.

On August 8 when the girl was returning from school on her bicycle, she was suddenly accosted by a group of three men on a motorcycle, who started passing lewd remarks at her. The girl raised an alarm, after which the locals gathered at the spot. The men then fled but returned later and began harassing the girl again.

They then pinned the 16-year-old to the ground and drove the motorbike over her head. The girl's grandfather alleged that when he went to the Lambhua police station to register a complaint, the cops refused. A complaint was later lodged on August 11.

Her grandfather said that the KGMU Hospital in Lucknow also refused to look after the girl and the family was forced to take her to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The inspector of Lambhua police station, Sanjay Singh, has been suspended in this connection.