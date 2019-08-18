Train services on Shimla-Kalka route hit by landslides

By PTI

SHIMLA: Train services between Shimla and Kalka were disrupted on Sunday after multiple landslides blocked the rail route in Himachal Pradesh, a rail official said.

Landslides occurred at four-five places on the Shimla-Kalka track following heavy rains in the region, he added.

A Shimla-bound train from Kalka had started at 3 am but had to be terminated midway at Dharampur Railway Station at 5 am due to landslides, he added.

Subsequently, it was decided not to run any train till the clearance of the track, he added.

Train services on the Shimla-Kalka route are likely to resume on Monday after the track is cleared.