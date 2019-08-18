Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to reshuffle Cabinet on Monday

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to take place on Monday evening.

According to sources, half a dozen new ministers will be sworn in and legislators from western Uttar Pradesh are likely to get a place in the Ministry. Some ministers are likely to be dropped, while some may have to undergo a change of portfolio.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh had on Friday met BJP working President J.P. Nadda in Delhi to decide the details of the reshuffle. On Saturday evening, Yogi met state Governor Anandiben Patel to inform her in this regard.

The Yogi Cabinet at present has 43 ministers -- 21 Cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state with independent charge and 13 ministers of state. The Ministry has 17 vacancies.