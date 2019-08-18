Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Customer gets used Sony phone in iPhone box from Amazon, FIR filed

Amazon India, however, said it is investigating the matter on its end and assured speedy resolution.

Published: 18th August 2019 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon (File| AP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case of fraud after an Amazon customer here alleged that he got a second-hand Sony phone delivered to him instead of a new Apple iPhone that he had ordered, a police official said on Sunday.

Amazon India, however, said it is investigating the matter on its end and assured speedy resolution.

"I had ordered an Apple iPhone XR and made an advance payment of Rs 58,410 on Amazon website on August 3 in the name of my father. The next day the Amazon delivery boy brought a package which had a Sony Xperia phone inside an Apple cover. The phone was old and used. I immediately called up Amazon customer care and was assured that they will resolve the issue by August 10," complainant Alok Singh claimed.

"After waiting for several days following their assurance of looking into the matter, I approached the police," he said, according to an FIR lodged at Ashiyana police station.

A case under Indian Penal code section 420 (fraud) was lodged against the delivery executive who had delivered the package, a police official said, adding that probe was underway.

"As a customer-centric company, we take great care in the safe delivery of all our customer packages. We are investigating this incident and will support the customer with a speedy resolution," an Amazon India spokesperson told PTI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Police Amazon India iPhone
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp