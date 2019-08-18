Uttar Pradesh government to increase allowance of Ram temple priest, staff

By IANS

AYODHYA: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase the allowances of the priest and the staff involved in the upkeep of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Manoj Misra has assured Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift temple, of an increase in the allowances.

Acharya Satyendra Das had recently met Misra to express resentment over an inadequate annual increase in allowance.

The Commissioner, who is also receiver (authorised person) of the disputed site, said that the annual allowance for 'prasad', which is offered after daily puja rituals at the makeshift temple, will be suitably hiked.

The head priest said that the Commissioner has assured to look into the issue and increase the allowances.

He had, earlier, expressed unhappiness over the inadequate hike in annual allowances for the nine-member staff. While the head priest's allowance was raised by Rs 1,000 per month, the remaining eight staff members got a hike of Rs 500 per month.

The allowance for 'bhog' (prasad) has been increased by Rs 800 per month.

"This is inadequate and we have demanded a substantial increase in our allowances," he said.