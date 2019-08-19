Home Nation

Aadhaar staffer booked for using own fingerprint in place of applicants'

The offence was registered on Saturday against Kailas Gaikwad, a resident of Madakijamb village in the district.

Published: 19th August 2019 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NASHIK: Police have registered an offence against an employee of an Aadhaar enrolment centre at Dindori in the district for allegedly his own fingerprint for the applicants, police said on Sunday.

The offence was registered on Saturday against Kailas Gaikwad, a resident of Madakijamb village in the district.

He worked as an operator at the Aadhaar registration centre located on the premises of Dindori tehsil office, inspector Anilkumar Borse of Dindori police station said.

"Gaikwad had created a rubber stamp of his own fingerprint and he was using it in place of the fingerprints of the Aadhaar applicants. He tampered with the Aadhaar system," the officer added.

According to Borse, the head office of Aadhaar in Mumbai recently informed Nashik collectorate that same fingerprints were being received on the enrolment applications.

"Following the alert, the collectorate informed tehsildar Babasaheb Gadhave to look into the matter. When the authorities checked the particular Aadhaar centre, they found that Gaikwad was using a rubber stamp of his fingerprint in place of those of the applicants," he said.

Gadhave lodged a complaint against Gaikwad, following which an offence was registered.

Police have sealed the Aadhaar centre and seized the material, Borse said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aadhaar fingerprint
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp