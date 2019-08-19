Bengal BJP leader Sanjit Mishra expelled for 'anti-party activity'

By PTI

MALDA: The BJP on Monday expelled Sanjit Mishra, a former president of the party's Malda district unit, for "anti-party activity".

The decision to expel Mishra was taken by the disciplinary committee of the saffron party's state unit, BJP district president Gobinda Chandra Mondal said.

Mishra had been removed from the district chief's post in late June.

Following this, he publicly accused a section of the party of indulging in corruption. Mishra claimed that he is a victim of a conspiracy.