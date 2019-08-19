Home Nation

BJP MLA’s daughter reaches out to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, seeks help to stop smear campaign against father

Sakshi, who had earlier made news after a video in which she had alleged threat to her life by her father as she married her lover, has now come out to seek help in favour of her father.

BJP’s Bareilly MLA Rajesh Mishra's daughter with her alleged husband Ajitesh. (Video screengrab)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After her much-hyped marriage to her lover and subsequent videos which she released on social media expressing a threat to her life from her father and, Sakshi Mishra, daughter of BJP’s Bareilly MLA Rajesh Mishra, is once again in news as she has lodged a complaint on ‘jansunwai portal’ of CM Yogi Adityanath alleging a smear campaign being run against her in-laws and her father on Monday.

Sakshi has urged the CM to address her problem and help stop the canard being spread by some ‘mischievous’ elements against her father and her parents-in-law. Sakshi alleged in her complaint lodged on the CM portal that some persons, fake channels persons and ‘youtubers’ were spearheading a misinformation campaign against her father Rajesh Mishra, who is a BJP MLA from Bithari Chainpur, an
assembly constituency in Bareilly and that it should be stopped.

Notably, after getting married to her lover Ajitesh Kumar on July 3, Sakshi was seen speaking blatantly against her father fearing a threat to her and her husband’s life from him and brother Vicky Bhartaul in a video she had released on social media on July 10.

But now Sakshi has come out to seek help in favour of her father. “False propaganda is being done against my father which is not only tarnishing his image but also hitting his political career,” said the girl in her complaint.

“The atmosphere of the country is being vitiated. Concocted stories are being cooked up because of which we are facing many challenges. I and my husband want to live a peaceful life. Please do the needful so that my parents and my parents-in-law can lead a life like other free citizens of the country,” she said in
her complaint.

