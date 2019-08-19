Denied post in MP government, religious leader threatens suicide outside Kamal Nath’s residence

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A self-styled Hindu religious leader, who campaigned for the Congress in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh polls, has threatened to commit suicide outside the CM’s residence in Bhopal on Monday over the Kamal Nath government not appointing him as chairman of State Cow Protection Board.

Acharya Devmurari Bapu, who hails from Mathura district in West UP, threatened to walk from the Polytechnic Crossing to the CM House and kill self outside the CM’s residence over the Congress government’s failure to appoint him as the chairman of the State Gau Samvardhan Board

“It’s been eight months since the Kamal Nath government came to power for which many religious leaders like me worked proactively. At the behest of state Congress chief Kamal Nath and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, I campaigned extensively against BJP in 15 districts. But after coming to power, the Kamal Nath government gave plum posts only to Computer Baba and Swami Subodhanand,” said the self-styled chief of Kesariya Hindu Vahini Sant Sabha.

“The government, however, forgot how I worked for Congress. I met CM Kamal Nath in Bhopal on August 12 and set August 15 as deadline for appointing me as chairman of State Cow Protection Board, but the CM didn’t fulfill the demand.”

The Kamal Nath government has Subodhanand as the head of Math-Mandir Salahkar Samiti (temple advisory body) and Compute Baba as the chairman of the Maa Narmada-Kshipra-Madakini river Trust.