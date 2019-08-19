Home Nation

Former IPS officer Saji Mohan gets 15 years in jail for smuggling drugs

The special NDPS court also convicted a Haryana Police constable, Rajesh Kumar Kataria, in the 2009 case and awarded him 10-year imprisonment.

Published: 19th August 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court on Monday convicted former IPS officer Saji Mohan for illegally possessing and smuggling drugs, sentencing him to 15 years in jail.

The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court also convicted a Haryana Police constable, Rajesh Kumar Kataria, in the 2009 case and awarded him 10-year imprisonment.

Kataria was Mohan's driver when the offence was committed.

Mohan, a former zonal director with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and joint director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Kataria were arrested here in January 2009 on charges of possession of drugs and conspiracy to smuggle them.

The duo was charged with criminal conspiracy and also under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

During the trial, the prosecution had examined 40 witnesses and also relied on four telephonic conversations between Mohan and members of a drug cartel.

Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had recovered from Mohan 12 kilograms of pure heroin allegedly smuggled from across the border via Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the ATS, Mohan, during his tenure as the NCB zonal director at Chandigarh, would steal more than 50 per cent of the drugs consignments seized by the bureau.

The IPS officer would then smuggle the contraband to drug peddlers in various cities, including Mumbai, the ATS said.

Kataria, as Mohan's driver, was part of the drug smuggling activity, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saji Mohan
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp