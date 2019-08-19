Home Nation

Four Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Four Naxals, including a couple, surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

By PTI

RAIPUR: Four Naxals, including a couple, surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

The cadres, two of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, turned themselves in before Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel and Deputy Inspector General (CRPF) Komal Singh, they said.

Of the surrendered Naxals, Rakesh Uika (26), section commander of the Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no.1, was "one of the most dreaded rebels," Patel said.

Uika, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was instrumental in executing several deadly attacks on security forces in South Bastar since he joined the outlawed outfit in 2010, he said.

He was allegedly involved in the nine major attacks, including in Bhejji (Sukma district) in 2017 in which 12 security personnel were killed and in Kasalpad, where eight jawans lost their lives, the SP said.

Another surrendered cadre, Kukkem Sukku (32), who was "equally dreaded" and active as section deputy commander in military platoon no.13 of Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists, was carrying a reward on Rs 3 lakh, he said.

Sukku was also working as a teacher in the Mobile Political School (MoPoS) run by Maoists, he added.

Sukku's wife Somari Kadti (32), who was working with MoPoS in Bijapur, and Budhru Modiyam (30), a Janmiltia Commander in Gangaloor area committee of Maoists, also surrendered.

"These Naxals expressed disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology and their lifestyle. They also said that they were impressed by the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government," the official informed.

The rebels who surrendered were given Rs 10,000 each as "encouragement money", he said, adding that they all will be provided assistance as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

