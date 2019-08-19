Home Nation

Gujarat ATS seeks details of Afghan nationals after terror input

One of the main tasks of the SOG is to keep a watch on the movement of foreign nationals in Gujarat.

Published: 19th August 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

ATS

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat ATS has asked all Special Operations Group units to collect information about Afghan nationals who have been staying in the state since July 15.

The directive comes on the back of inputs by security agencies that four persons holding Afghanistan passports had entered the country to carry out terror attacks, officials said.

One of the main tasks of the SOG is to keep a watch on the movement of foreign nationals in Gujarat.

In a fax message sent to all in-charges of SOG units on August 17, the Anti-Terrorism Squad also shared a photograph of a person it claimed was the head of the four-member terror group which might have entered the country ahead of Independence Day.

"As per the inputs regarding possible terror attacks, four persons holding Afghan passports have entered India in the beginning of August to carry out terror attacks at crowded places in Indian cities," the fax message stated.

"Attached herewith is the photograph of a terrorist who is from Kunar province of Afghanistan. He is the leader of the terror group. We have also attached the photo of a Pakistani ID of one Zaaki, who is providing guidance to this group of terrorists," the message further informed.

The ATS instructed SOG teams to make use of their network of informants and conduct "verification" in areas populated by Afghan nationals and inform the ATS if any "fruitful" information is received.

"There are no specific inputs that terrorists have entered Gujarat. This is being done as a precautionary measure. As of now, no suspicious person has been found," an ATS official said on condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat ATS Gujarat
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp