Internal survey spots disparity in listing of army officers in ‘class-A’ cities

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A surprising fact has come about during an internal survey conducted by the army that about 10 per cent of the cadre of officers have never seen a ‘class-A’ city during their service tenure.

Some, on the other hand, enjoyed the privilege of getting posted to one ‘Class-A’ city after the other. Steps are being taken to offset this and many more such disparities.

An officer aware of the study told, “In the internal study, more than 4000 officers have been identified who never got a posting into a Class-A or a metropolitan city. This is also aimed to balance the sector profile of the officers.”

The Army has also identified officers who have spent a majority of their postings in a Class-A City, added the officer.

The cities of the country are classified on the basis of the available infrastructure, facilities and its road and rail communication with the other parts of the country.

There are A, B and C classes of cities with Class A having the best facilities.

As a quick measure to bridge this disparity Military Secretary Branch has posted more than 300 officers who never saw Class A cities to one of the Class A cities in the Army’s list.

The waiting list for the remaining has been formed.

Military Secretary Branch directly under the Army Chief controls the complete career management of officers since the day they join the army ranks.