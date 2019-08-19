Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee speaking language of Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Kashmir: West Bengal BJP​

West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said Banerjee's assertions seem driven by her muslim appeasement efforts.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal BJP on Monday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments on Kashmir and said wryly she is speaking the language of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said Banerjee's assertions seem driven by her muslim appeasement efforts.

"It seems she is busy in appeasing minority community that is why she has started speaking the language of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Her comments are actually helping Pakistan. We condemn it," Basu said.

ALSO READ: Modi govt's fascist tactics to smother Kashmiri liberation struggle will fail, says Pak PM Imran Khan

If she keeps on making such comments people of Bengal would soon march to her residence and she would face fierce protest, he said.

Banerjee Monday in a tweet asserted that human rights have been totally violated in Kashmir and urged people to pray for peace in the valley.

Banerjee, on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, said she had once taken to the streets to protest against human rights violations.

