Mamata government to table anti-lynching Bill in upcoming Bengal Assembly session

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has decided to introduce an anti-lynching law for which a Bill would be tabled in the Assembly that is scheduled to be convened from August 26.

“While dealing with the cases of lynching stringently, we found difficulties. There is no separate law under which lynching cases can be registered. We had to register the cases under IPC Sections 302 (murder) or 304 (culpable homicide not amounting murder,’’ said an official.

“We will follow the Rajasthan model. We are preparing a draft of the new law, which will have separate quantum of punishments for cases in which victims die, sustain serious or minor injuries. The law under the category of non-bailable offences will provide life imprisonment if a victim is killed.”

Rajasthan has now a law providing for life imprisonment as maximum punishment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh on convicts.

Another official said the new law will also define what construes a mob.

"We have decided to identify an assembly of two or more individuals as a mob. The law will describe an abettor or a person who instigates lynching as a key accused even if he or she is not present at the crime-spot.’’

Since getting accounts of eye-witnesses to become difficult, the new law will consider an injured victim’s statement as crucial evidence.