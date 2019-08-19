Man held for giving triple talaq to his wife in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

RAIPUR: In probably first such instance in Chhattisgarh, a 29-year old man from Koriya district was arrested on Monday for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his 25-year-old wife, police said.

The accused, Dilshad Akhtar, had allegedly beaten up his wife Ujma Parveen following an argument on August 15, uttered triple talaq and asked her to leave his house, a police officer said.

"On August 15, Akhtar allegedly beat up his wife and asked her to leave the house after uttering triple talaq.

The woman approached police on Monday, following which a case was registered under section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, against her husband and he was arrested," Manendragarh police station officer (SHO) Saket Banajare told PTI.

The complainant claimed that she had been harassed and tortured by her in-laws for dowry after she got married to Akhtar in 2003.

Akhtar and his four relatives, including his parents, were also booked under sections 294 (obscene acts), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly assaulting the woman, Banjare said.

Police are yet to arrest the family members of Akhtar. Further investigation is underway.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 came into force last month.