Home Nation

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi​ says revoking provisions of Article 370 a 'betrayal'

Hasnain Masoodi said the bifurcation of the state in two Union Territories cannot be done without the consent of the state assembly.

Published: 19th August 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Article 370

Article 370 (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi on Monday said the Centre's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was a "betrayal" carried out "unconstitutionally".

Masoodi, a retired judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, said the bifurcation of the state in two Union Territories cannot be done without the consent of the state assembly.

"Leave aside Jammu and Kashmir, it cannot happen in any state without taking views of the state legislature into consideration. In this case, they became the petitioner, respondent, advocate and judge all by themselves," Masoodi told reporters here.

ALSO READ: Article 370 abrogation correct, economy needs to be corrected, says Subramanian Swamy

"Fundamentally a betrayal has happened and it has been done unconstitutionally. They are celebrating a betrayal. We are only talking about the Constitution... Promises were made to us in 1947, there was Delhi agreement. Those promises were made unanimously but now all they have been broken unilaterally," he said.

He said people of Kashmir were concerned about the Centre's move as they have lost not only their special status but also their identity.

"People are very concerned about the development... There are areas with minimal restrictions but people are not coming out. You have to look at what we have lost we have lost the state, flag, our Constitution, identity and our official language, he said.

Asked if the three Lok Sabha MPs of the National Conference will resign to protest the Centre's move, Masoodi said the decision has to be taken by the leadership which is under arrest.

ALSO READ: Jagmohan's letter to Rajiv Gandhi on Kashmir - 'Article 370 skins the poor, helps parasites'

"When the leadership is released, they will take a decision which will be in the interest of the people of the state," he said.

Masoodi said he and his party colleague Mohammad Akbar Lone have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against this move.

"We have a solid case. We have lost our state a state which was once ruled by kings like Avantivarman and Zainul Abidin. It has now been reduced to a municipality," he said.

Lone said if resignation from the Lok Sabha will "help our cause, we will resign right away. We are not there to enjoy the privileges of an MP".

He said there was a lot of anger among the people over the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and they will oppose it once the restrictions are lifted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Hasnain Masoodi National Conference
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp